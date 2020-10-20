Menu
Pub fight leads to car park outburst

Ross Irby
20th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
A BIT of Australia Day biffo at the pub led to a disgruntled patron smashing a car windscreen.

An Ipswich court this week heard the car belonged to the ex-boyfriend of the offender’s partner.

Dylan Leigh Nicholls-Hyland, 22, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage on January 26 at Springfield.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the two groups of people were drinking in the Orion Hotel when a fight broke out at 10.45pm.

Security staff intervened.

Police and security later viewed CCTV footage which showed Nicholls-Hyland and a female walking down steps near the complainant’s car.

Nicholls-Hyland was shown to take off his shirt and wrapped it around his hand, before striking the windscreen and breaking it.

Sgt Dick said Nicholls-Hyland then tore off the windscreen wipers before hitting the side windows, but no damage was caused to the glass.

The total damage bill was $265.

The lawyer for Nicholls-Hyland told the court the father of one did not dispute the police facts as read out.

Nicholls-Hyland had also been without employment for six months due to COVID-19.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $600 and ordered that he pay restitution. No conviction was recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

