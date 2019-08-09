Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan James Rush, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, related offences and two counts of stealing when he faced Townsville District Court
Dylan James Rush, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, related offences and two counts of stealing when he faced Townsville District Court
Crime

PTSD link to former firefighter’s fall into drug trade

by SAM BIDEY
9th Aug 2019 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAUMA experienced as a firefighter has been labelled as an ­explanation for a man's fall from grace into the drug trade.

Dylan James Rush, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, related offences and two counts of stealing when he faced Townsville District Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail, immediately ­suspended for a year.

Rush (pictured) was busted on CCTV in the company of another stealing cameras and security equipment from two different stores on April 28, 2018.

The court heard Rush's co-offender was abusive towards staff at one of the stores when the pair were questioned.

A raid where Rush was living led to police uncover incriminating messages on his mobile phone.

Prosecuting for the Crown, Holly Tentin said Facebook messenger messages showed two offers to supply methamphetamine. The messages included an offer to supply drugs on credit, which Ms Tentin suggested ­implied a commercial element.

She said the search of the house also revealed a notebook containing records of drug sales.

Defence barrister Travis Schmitt said Rush had experienced mental health problems, which were strongly linked to the circumstances that brought him before the court.

"(A diagnosis) of PTSD has largely stemmed from his service with Queensland Fire and Rescue Services," Mr Schmitt said.

"As Dylan's mental health ­deteriorated he withdrew from his family and found himself with a different crowd where illicit substances were the norm and he went from cannabis (use) to methamphetamine in less than a year."

Mr Schmitt said his client was receiving treatment and no longer abused methamphetamine. The court heard Rush was unemployed, aside from assisting at his parents' pool business in ­Collinsville.

Judge John Coker said the ­offending, though on the lower end of the drug trade scale, was serious.

Aside from the suspended prison sentence, Rush was placed on a 12-month probation order, which will see him supervised in the community and required to complete counselling and other activities as directed by Corrective Services officers.

More Stories

court crime drugs former firie townsville

Top Stories

    Drivers admit to reckless behaviour, even with kids in car

    premium_icon Drivers admit to reckless behaviour, even with kids in car

    News '(They're) taking risks on rural roads because they're either less likely to get caught'

    • 9th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
    BATTLE FOR NEW BLOOD: Ipswich's burgeoning doctor crisis

    premium_icon BATTLE FOR NEW BLOOD: Ipswich's burgeoning doctor crisis

    Health A Federal Government decision has prompted GP shortage fears.

    • 9th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Emergency services rush to Riverlink blaze overnight

    premium_icon Emergency services rush to Riverlink blaze overnight

    News Firefighters wore breathing apparatuses while they cleared the area.

    • 9th Aug 2019 7:00 AM