Psychosis, hallucinations after ecstasy overload

Music festivals included punters keen on buying Carlson's drugs. But the trafficker had his own addiction problems. Vincent/Vinch~commonswiki

HOOKED on ecstasy, he took 100 pills a week and developed psychosis and auditory hallucinations.

Jared Wade Carlson was sentenced for drug trafficking on Friday.

The Springfield Lakes man was convicted in 2014 for torching his father's car and claiming it was stolen.

The following August, he started a five-month ecstasy enterprise, with customers including music festival attendees.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Carlson, now in his mid-20s, was busted after police saw him acting him oddly, and found he had 30 ecstasy pills.

The court heard truck driver Carlson's drug problems came after an accident made him unable to work.

Justice Ann Lyons said Carlson turned to booze, then drugs.

Soon, he was a prodigious ecstasy consumer.

Justice Lyons addressed visiting schoolchildren in court, saying the case showed ecstasy use could have "severe" consequences.

"Drug-induced psychosis is not uncommon. I can only imagine the terror of experiencing auditory hallucinations and paranoia."

Defence counsel Patrick Wilson said Carlson fell in with a "negative peer group" and took to drugs with "enthusiasm".

But he said Carlson had been drug free for a long time and counsellors "speak positively of him".

Mr Wilson said Carlson had offers of work driving trucks in future.

"He's received one hell of a wake-up call," the barrister added.

Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said the Crown accepted Carlson had been a drug user.

She said Carlson's enterprise was "a fairly high-end street-level business".

The court heard Carlson told a mental health professional he had little memory from the times of deepest addiction.

Justice Lyons accepted Carlson passed 13 drug tests and said he now had "good prospects".

Carlson's family and partner provided supportive references.

"They all consider you have matured immensely," the judge added.

Justice Lyons sentenced Carlson to three years jail.

He made an early guilty plea and already spent some time in custody, so Justice Lyons ordered a parole release date of May 29, 2019.

"You hopefully won't be seeing a courtroom again." -NewsRegional