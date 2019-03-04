'Psychopathic' sex offender released from detention

A BUNDABERG sex offender with "anti-social" and "psychopathic traits" will be released from his continuing detention order and supervised for the next five years.

Robert Kelly Allen, 33, has been in jail for two separate offences of unlawful carnal knowledge.

In 2012 he was convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and spent about a year behind bars and was banned from unsupervised contact with girls under 16.

About three months after he was released he was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and he was returned to jail.

Allen was placed on a continuing detention order in 2018 that was reviewed at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

The prosecution did not call for the continuing detention order to be maintained.

Instead Allen will be allowed back into the community on a strict supervision program with dozens of clauses.

The court heard Allen was "highly anti-social" and has "psychopathic traits". But multiple psychiatrists confirmed he did not have pedophilia.

Justice David Jackson said he was convinced Allen remained dangerous, but he could be managed with a supervision order.

Psychiatrist Andrew Aboud told the court a five-year supervision order was needed to monitor Allen.

"Five years is appropriate on the basis that Mr Allen suffers from personality deficits including some psychopathic traits," he said.

But Dr Aboud said there had been some signs Allen had matured in jail.

Allen's supervision order includes dozens of conditions including preventing him from spending time with underaged girls. -NewsRegional