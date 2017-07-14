Psychopath testing for rapist who wants his freedom

Neilson Harold Dooley's mental problems are an issue in deciding if he should be released.

IS HE a predator or a slightly less dangerous "deviant”?

A judge considered that question when deciding whether imprisoned rapist Neilson Harold Dooley was ready for release.

The Queensland Attorney-General wanted Dooley, 35, to get a risk assessment before his release.

Dooley, from Ipswich, opposed that, for reasons including his completion of therapeutic courses in jail.

Dooley got a 14-year-old girl drunk in 2011 and raped her when she was asleep.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty to the rape and to three counts of indecently treating children aged under 16.

A new judgment handed down on Thursday in Brisbane Supreme Court outlined Dooley's abusive, unstable, drug-addled and promiscuous upbringing.

Justice David Boddice noted, in the judgment, that Dooley received a payout from the Catholic Church for abuse at Boys Town.

He had five children by four different mothers.

He abused drugs and alcohol from at least his early teens.

Judge Gregory Koppenol earlier described Dooley's behaviour as "predatory”.

In jail, Dooley finished courses including a High Intensity Sexual Offending Program.

In 2015 his parole bid was denied with the parole board saying his risk to the community was too high.

Psychiatrist Josephine Sundin assessed Dooley in December.

She believed he had substance abuse, mixed personality, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, maybe post-traumatic stress disorder too.

His risk of future recidivism was moderate, Dr Sundin said.

His score on a psychopathy checklist was "elevated” but below a formal diagnosis of psychopath.

He had "a set of sexually deviant cognitions,” Dr Sundin added.

"The act of rape, whilst not involving any physical violence, was perpetrated on the 14-year-old complainant whilst she was asleep,” Justice Boddice said.

"Such conduct is appropriately characterised as deviant, even if it is viewed as not being predatory.”

He was satisfied the danger of release was currently too high.

Justice Boddice ordered Dooley to get an examination from two independent psychiatrists.

-NewsRegional