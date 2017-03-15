Psychics spirit into town

Ipswich psychic, medium and holistic coach Brett Barry will be in attendance on March 26.

Psychics will be the order of the day at the Ipswich Psychic Expo to be held on March 26 at Ipswich Showgrounds.

Whether you are a believer or a sceptic, Inspired Life Events Australia are inviting you to come along and see what's on offer.

Organiser Donna Randell told the QT: "It's all about keeping an open mind.

"We will have mediums, tarot card readers, angel card readers, crystals, crystal and gemstone jewellery, dream catchers, reiki, gift and homewares and much more.

"We will host the expo in the reception building, opposite where the Sunday Markets are on.

"So you can head on over and get yourself some breakfast or brunch then come across and see all the amazing stalls."

"There will be raffles, lucky door prizes and fundraising for the domestic violence support group, Life2Project."

"It's a $5 entry fee for adults and children under 16 enter for free.

The expo will run from 9am to 3pm and the markets from 6am to Noon.

For more details email: inspiredlifeeventsaustralia@gmail.com