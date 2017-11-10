Psychic expo delivers messages from beyond

Brett Barry, Kathy Foster and Natasha Emily will be at the Psychic Expo at Goodna.

DREAM catchers, crystals and tarot cards are one way to connect to your spiritual side.

Another is to attend the Pennies From Heaven Psychic Expo in Goodna on November 19.

Organiser Kelly Jacobs said psychic medium readings were available on the day.

She is expecting 300 to 400 people through the doors of the Goodna Services Function Centre where 25 stalls will be set up.

There will be palm readers, psychic mediums, tarot readers, clairvoyants and angel card readers as well as natural therapies, crystal bed therapies, holistic coaching, healers, new aged items and much more.

Clairvoyant, medium and healer Kathy Foster is one of the psychics doing readings on the day.

Before becoming a professional in the field she was a teaching principal in the Lockyer Valley.

"It's a case of when wasn't I psychic," she said of her gift.

"It has been a calling, I did a counselling course when I knew I would be doing this. For me it's about helping people."

Psychic Brett Barry with Gayle Daetz from Team J and J, and organiser Kelly Jacobs from Pennies from Heaven. Rob Williams

Entry cost is $2 and $1 will be donated to Team J and J raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Team J and J's founder Gayle Daetz has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation over the past few years.

She was comforted by a psychic medium reading by Brett Barry another of the mediums that will be at the expo.

Mr Barry was able to make contact with her son Jody who passed away from Leukeamia 18 years ago.

Jody was 23 when he passed and had battled blood cancer since he was 17.

Mrs Daetz said her reading helped her find out her son was ok and "looking after me and the family".

"I know he's still around looking after us."

The second J in team J and J is Jordan a little boy that passed away two years ago and didn't reach his third birthday.

Last year Mrs Daetz raised $18,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

On the day you can learn more about the work that psychics and mediums do as there will be live workshops and demonstrations.

Time: 10am-4pm

Where: Frank McGreevy Building Goodna Services Function Centre, 112-114 Brisbane Terrace, Goodna. (Next door to Goodna Bowling Club)

When: November 19, 10am - 4pm

Cost: $2 with $1 donated to charity.

Parking: Free at Goodna Services Club Function Centre

Join in the fun on Sunday November 19 and explore the mystical side of yourself in a relaxed new age atmosphere.