Crime

Psych report ordered over alleged child stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
20th Jun 2019 10:55 AM
A psychiatrist's report has been ordered for a woman who allegedly tried to murder her nephew.

The mother-of-one, in her 20s, is accused of using a knife to try to stab her seven-year-old nephew while getting ready for school at the family's Woree unit on March 18.

Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday heard the woman's mental health report would not be complete until late July.

She remains in custody.

It is alleged she pushed a large knife into the boy's sternum, causing a laceration.

Police have alleged the boy's mother intervened.

Officers arrived after someone in the unit complex called triple-0 and arrested the woman.

The boy's nine-year-old sister was home at the time and reportedly witnessed the alleged attack.

Magistrate Joe Pinder adjourned the matter for mention at the mental health call-over on August 28.

