Proving business and innovation has no age limit

Get the kids involved in something productive these holidays with an entrepreneurship and innovation business camp school holiday program. kzenon

IF YOU want to get the kids out of the house and away from the screens these holidays, then one Springfield school holiday program might be just the thing you're looking for.

The Entreneurship and Innovation Business Camp school holiday program is the first of its kind for the area and will run in early December, offering kids from nine to 17 years old the opportunity to become mini entrepreneurs for a week.

Program facilitator, Rikesh Ram said the program would see participants working in teams with two local innovative companies to come up with a solution to their marketing and services needs.

"FountX and AEIT - Wireless charging electric vehicles will present their product to the group and from there, the students will split up into teams and find out what solutions these two businesses are looking for to market their product,” Mr Ram said.

"They will then present and pitch their findings to the company at the end of the week and the companies will then see if they can implement those ideas.

"Kids these days are so smart, they're very innovative but when they create something they don't know what to do next and this will help guide them in the process of turning their ideas into a business.”

The program will be divided into two sessions each day according to age groups, with the winners awarded two theme park tickets per team member and all participants receiving a Future Entrepreneurs and Innovators Series One certificate.

The School Holiday Entrepreneurship and Innovation Business Camp will run from December 11-15 at Little Tokyo Two, World Knowledge Centre Level Three, 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central.

The workshop is $150 per participant. To register email: study@ifi.org.au or call 0404 091 147.