Providing mental health support at your fingertips

SONYA March has a vision to provide young people struggling with mental health issues access to the support they need right at their fingertips.

A $5million Federal Government grant will allow the University of Southern Queensland associate professor to make that a reality.

Based at the Springfield campus, she is spearheading a USQ-led research project to develop an online platform that will give young people direct access to tailored mental health information and support.

It will build on her existing online cognitive behavioural therapy program for anxiety, BRAVE, which she started working on in 2001 and which opened up to the public in 2014.

BRAVE has 33,000 users.

About 560,000 young Australians experience a mental health issue each year, but only half seek help and only 3.3 per cent access specialist child and adolescent care.

The new platform, which has yet to be named, will expand on what started BRAVE 18 years ago.

Associate Professor March aims to develop a more comprehensive program that integrates detection assessment and tailored interventions addressing common mental health problems like depression, relationships, anxiety, substance abuse and sleep problems.

"I hope that what we achieve is a platform that young people want to use, that they come to use and that gives them the help that they need at the right time," she said.

"I hope it's a way to get to people (to seek help) that might not otherwise take that first step."

"We're excited about the potential benefits that can be gained through digital intervention and believe this would offer a viable model of care for health services around Australia and the potential to reach many more thousands of young Australians."

The first 18 months of the five-year project will be spent building the platform alongside young people and stakeholders before it is launched.

"It will include an assessment component so we can really get a good idea of what's happening for the young people and give them some feedback on that as well and then directly tie that to the treatment they receive," she said.

"Every person's treatment will look a little bit different depending on what their biggest problems or concerns are.

"The initial reason why I started looking at technology and the use of technology to deliver evidence based treatments was primarily because at the time there was something like only 25 of children and adolescents who actually received help for their anxiety."

That figure has risen to general rate of about 50 per cent but Associate Professor March said there was still a lot of difficulty in accessing services for people in regional and remote areas.

A heavy Queensland contingent is visible in the project.

Associate Professor March's project team includes researchers from Griffith University, The University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology, Federation University and The Australian National University.

The project will be in partnership with local, state and national organisations and support agencies, including Kids Helpline, Children's Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service, West Moreton Hospital Health Service, Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, Education Queensland and Aftercare.