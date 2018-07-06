Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor David Pahlke reflects on his upcoming sacking.
Councillor David Pahlke reflects on his upcoming sacking. Cordell Richardson
Council News

'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Jul 2018 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH councillor has attacked Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's own performance as the battle between the council and state escalates.

The proposed dismissal of the Ipswich City Council has been stalled while the Supreme Court hears a challenge brought by councillors.

Mr Hinchliffe has pledged not to act before the court resumes on July 31.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke, a councillor for 23 years, upped his attacks on the minister, criticising his performance in the transport portfolio.

"C'mon Mr 'rail-fail' Hinchliffe," Cr Pahlke declared.

"Show me the evidence where you feel councillor David Pahkle, a resident of Rosewood, is corrupt and give me a chance to respond to it.

"I went through Operation Belcarra unblemished."

Cr Pahlke plans to lodge his own response to the notice and argued Mr Hinchliffe could not prove wrongdoing.

"My integrity is at stake here," he said.

"In both of those show cause notices he's accusing us of being corrupt."

"Show me the evidence."

Cr Pahlke will lodge his submission with the council's response.

Related Items

Show More
david pahlke dismissal ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Two seriously injured in rollover crash

    Two seriously injured in rollover crash

    Breaking FOUR people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:19 PM
    Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    premium_icon Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    News Joseph Geiger, 38, has been charged with being an accessory

    CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    premium_icon CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    Council News Investigators are now spending less time at the Ipswich City Council

    Our overstuffed prisons are a powder keg

    premium_icon Our overstuffed prisons are a powder keg

    Opinion Their problems become ours when inmates are released.

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners