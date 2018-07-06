'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

AN IPSWICH councillor has attacked Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's own performance as the battle between the council and state escalates.

The proposed dismissal of the Ipswich City Council has been stalled while the Supreme Court hears a challenge brought by councillors.

Mr Hinchliffe has pledged not to act before the court resumes on July 31.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke, a councillor for 23 years, upped his attacks on the minister, criticising his performance in the transport portfolio.

"C'mon Mr 'rail-fail' Hinchliffe," Cr Pahlke declared.

"Show me the evidence where you feel councillor David Pahkle, a resident of Rosewood, is corrupt and give me a chance to respond to it.

"I went through Operation Belcarra unblemished."

Cr Pahlke plans to lodge his own response to the notice and argued Mr Hinchliffe could not prove wrongdoing.

"My integrity is at stake here," he said.

"In both of those show cause notices he's accusing us of being corrupt."

"Show me the evidence."

Cr Pahlke will lodge his submission with the council's response.