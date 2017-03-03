Proud Welsh invite Ipswich to join the party

Aileen Roberts, Yvonne Daly and Eirys Jones from the United Welsh Church at Blackstone, which will host a St David's Day service this Sunday.

THEY may not get involved in the same level of drunken shenanigans, but for Ipswich's Welsh community, St David's Day is what St Patrick's Day is to the Irish.

Ipswich boasts a proud and hard-working Welsh heritage, which will be celebrated at Blackstone Welsh Church this Sunday as part of a joint St David's Day and Bible Society 200th anniversary milestone.

St David's Day, which falls on March 1, is named in honour of the patron saint of Wales.

Eirys Jones from Blackstone Welsh Church said all members of the public were invited to join the church's celebration from 2pm Sunday.

It will feature a special service with guest preacher William Lambert, as well as hymn singing from the Esk Community Choir and United Church of Tonga singing group.

"It's a multicultural and multi-denominational event,” Mrs Jones said.

"It's also a bit of a dual celebration in that we are marking 200 years since the formation of the Australian Bible Society in Sydney.”

St David's Day is a national celebration in Wales, however those who emigrated to Australia over the years tend to take a more reserved approach.

"Over the years there has been a strong Welsh community that has contributed a lot to Ipswich,” Mrs Jones said.