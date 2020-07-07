Menu
Heidi Grace Mole, 9 months old
Proud parents inundate Cutest Bubs poll

Andrew Korner
7th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
FEWER than two days since we called on Ipswich mums and dads to send in pictures of their cute bubs, we have been absolutely inundated with responses.

On Sunday night the Queensland Times called for entries into Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020.

Our Facebook post has since reached more than 16,000 people and attracted in excess of 80 entries.

Over the coming days we will begin to divide the entries up into several categories, including Most Stylish Bubs, Miracle Bubs and, due to the large number of older entrants, Top Toddlers.

The most popular entries will go through into the ultimate vote for Ipswich's Cutest Bub.

Once we have collected the entries, we will advise you on where to go to vote.

If you still haven't entered, it is not too late.

In our quest to crown Ipswich's Cutest Bub for 2020, we call for you to send in your pictures.

Post photos of your baby on our Facebook page with their name (first and last), age and why your little one deserves the title.

Simply comment on the post at the top of the feed. Include the name of the category you wish to enter also if you'd like.

