Proud new owners get stirred into action at buzzing takeaway

DAILY GRIND: Maxine and Connor Lowe from MJ's Coffee and Takeaway. Rob Williams

MJ's COFFEE and Takeway has new owners.

The business, at 64 Brisbane Rd, East Ipswich, was established to cater for gluten and dairy-free dietary needs with a variety of products on offer.

This continues, as well as a broader menu for the wider community.

It has only been four weeks since Maxine Lowe and her daughter and son, Samantha Mischke and Connor Lowe, joined forces to take on the business.

"The previous owners had the business for three months and Samantha has always wanted to have a café," Ms Lowe said.

"She has always worked in the industry.

"The opportunity came up and we took it."

Maxine has had an extensive background in the hospitality industry and is well known to some of the surrounding regional centres.

She was operating the kitchen and taking care of functions at the Lowood Golf Club and has worked in commercial kitchens.

Connor is a barista and holds a certificate two in hospitality.

"This is a change for us all," Ms Lowe said.

"I thought I was retiring but that has not been the case."

MJ's Coffee and Takeway is well positioned on Brisbane Rd, just next door to Sizzler.

"It is a great location. Customers can come in off Tongue St and there are car parks out the front and on the lower entry area," she said.

"It is a great little centre and the team from the hairdresser, Thai restaurant and aquarium shop are great."

MJ's offers a comprehensive menu for every conceivable takeaway item.

Burgers, sandwiches, chicken schnitzels, calamari, fish and chips, the list goes on.

"We have a wide range of gluten-free options in all of our products.

"We also have fresh salads for those looking for a healthy alternative," Ms Lowe said.

There is also a stunning range of cakes showcased in a display case.

There are again a number of gluten free options.

They offer a phone order service and customers can take-away or dine in.

There is room for about 20 people to dine in, which is ideal for those catching up for a coffee or for a break.

"The fish, chips and other seafood are all gluten-free. It is a standard for us so there is no fuss.

"It gives coeliac suffers a great range of choices, and that is important."

MJ's Coffee and Takeaway currently has a brightly-coloured box in the shop.

It is all part of the Christmas draw for hampers and giveaways.

"Every customer that puts their name and number in the box will go into our Christmas draw.

"Lots of goodies will be given away in December," she said.

MJ's Coffee and Takeway serves Merlo coffee and is fast becoming a popular destination for locals. For those with special dietary needs, it is a boon.

Chamber Set for Awards Night

The City of Ipswich 2017 Business Awards finalists have been announced.

The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce presents these annual and highly coveted awards.

"For the businesses involved, it is a great honour to be nominated in such a prestigious awards system that highlights the diversity and depth of talent within the broader Ipswich business community," president Phillip Bell said.

Mr Bell said that there were a record number of nominations received this year.

The awards night of nights is on November 4 at the Ipswich Civic Centre when the winners will be announced at the gala event.