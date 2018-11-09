Proud Ipswich trimmers never cut ties

CATCH UP: Former QR trimmers' met up for a reunion at Banjo's Bar in 2017. They will be back again this year.

FORMER Ipswich Railway Workshops trimmers will catch up on the good old days when they meet for their annual reunion on November 13.

More than 60 trimmers at a time earned a living at the workshops during its heyday.

Former railway trimmer Lyle Barlow said the reunion was a good time for all sorts of former railway workers to reminisce. Mr Barlow began work as a trimmer on March 19, 1956, and worked in Ipswich for 17 years.

Trimmers in the carriage shop of the Railway Workshops in 1911. Photo: Whitehead Studios Contributed

The retired trimmer said this year marked the ninth reunion for the group and invited painters, labourers, carriage builders and anyone else who worked alongside the trimmers along to the event as well.

"We are expecting quite a few to come this year,” Mr Barlow said.

"We are all getting on a bit. I'm 77 and most of the fellas are in their 80s now. We have lost a few along the way.”

The Trimmers Reunion will be held at Banjo's Cafe on Bell St on Tuesday, November 13, from 11.30am.

For more, phone Lyle Barlow on 3281 7574.