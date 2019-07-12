Proud history of health and helping

Born and raised in Ipswich, eHealth's Queensland Indigenous Representative, and proud Kandju and Lardil man, Mitch Robinson, is about to dive head first into a Public Sector Management Program course thanks to a successful scholarship application.

PROUD Indigenous man Mitch Robinson has worked hard to make a difference for his mob all his life.

As an Indigenous Representative, he's a touch stone within Queensland Health's eHealth department for other Aboriginals or Torres Strait Islanders.

Mr Robinson's tribe hails from Far-North Queensland near Coen and is a proud Kandju and Lardil Nation man.

"For me personally my goal is to be successful but also to not forget the past and not forget my ancestral culture,” he said.

"My family and historical family have shifted, so a lot of my upbringing and community was in Ipswich.

"My grandfather, my father and my mother, their families all grew up in Ipswich, my parents both met in Ipswich, they went to school together.”

At work he's striving to make a difference by providing a social and cultural framework for other Indigenous employees to rally around.

Mr Robinson reached out to his media and culture team and they worked together to create his role and a platform for new employees and existing employees to meet.

"Personally I haven't worked with, or been in contact with a lot of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people (at work).

In his day-to-day Mr Robinson works on apps for the Critical Care department and has been with the IT department for nine years.

"We look after critical care applications used in emergency departments, x-rays and radiology areas,” he said.

Outside of work, Mr Robinson's family has a history with helping the mob with their health and his grandfather played with the Jets.

"It's always been a big fundamental part of my life; the community. Helping the community, whether it was me doing it or going along with a family member to help out at a function.

"The encouragement to have regular health checks at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander services has increased. The events that have been put on for the community to have free health checks, to make sure the mob is healthy, has been unreal.

"Unfortunately the statistics is overwhelming so whatever we can do as a community to make the community healthier is good.”