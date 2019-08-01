Proud Blackstone club celebrating 50 years

One of the Blackstone Welsh's championship-winning sides in the past, the Division 1 team.

One of the Blackstone Welsh's championship-winning sides in the past, the Division 1 team. Contributed

CHURCH SOCCER: The Blackstone Welsh Soccer Club will this weekend celebrate 50 years since the Church Association was formed in the Brisbane, Ipswich area.

Soccer memorabilia will be on display at Saturday's anniversary. However many of the club's historical photos were destroyed when the former clubhouse was destroyed by fire.

Past and present players are welcome to join the fun and celebrations at the Eric Jones field at Blackstone between 9.30 and 1pm.

Fifty years ago, the first Church Soccer meeting was held in the West End Methodist Church, with 12 persons were present. From that meeting, a committee was formed with Eric Jones being the first president, Wall Brown elected secretary and John Gibbs as treasurer.

A Church referees association was organised and nominations were called for teams. Quickly, a strong association of teams from Ipswich and Brisbane were registered.

There are 29 clubs in the Queensland Church Soccer Association this season, with 6042 registered players.

Blackstone Welsh have nominated teams in all divisions, including two women's teams.

Raceview club have acquired a new field in Grange Road and have had record registrations. Teams from Middle Park, Boonah, Lowood, Rosewood, Redbank Planes, Silkstone and Church of Christ make up teams from the West zone.

It has been another successful year of Christian-sponsored sport in the Brisbane and Ipswich associations. Sunshine Coast clubs are also included in the church association.

Celebrations are being arranged separately by clubs to mark the golden milestone.