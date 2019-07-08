Proud Aussie Tom in new adventure

INTERNATIONAL QUEST: Australian Under-23 volleyball representative Tom Wheeler will venture to Myanmar to compete in the Asian Championships.

IPSWICH sportsman Tom Wheeler and his Australian under-23 teammates will train at the Australian Institute of Sport ahead of the Asian Championships at Myanmar from August 3-11.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student, who has been plying his trade while studying primary education at Canada's Grande Prairie Regional College, met the rest of the squad in Canberra on Sunday.

Staying on site at the state-of-the-art facility, players will spend close to a month practising twice a day and working out three times per week in the gym in preparation for their meeting with Asia's best.

With combinations formed and their fitness level approaching its peak, the Australians will head to Thailand on July 27.

After spending three days acclimatising, they will board a bus and travel across the border by land deep into the heart of Burma.

That's an adventure Wheeler, who regularly undertakes lengthy bus journeys to attend games all over the province of Northern Alberta, is eagerly anticipating.

"Our nearest home game is four hours away in Canada, so I've got into a rhythm,'' Wheeler said.

"I'm not too worried about it.

"It will be a good experience. I'm going from the cold in Canada to the tropical heat of south-east Asia.”

The towering athlete has felt the south-east Asian humidity before. He toured Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia as an integral pillar of the Queensland Schoolboys line-up in 2015.

In green and gold, he will face quality volleyball nations like Iran, Qatar, Korea, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Wheeler knows what to expect from the opposition and will be ready to inject his 203cm frame and assert his dominance.

"It will be a challenge,” he said.

"They play a different style of volleyball in Asia. It is a lot quicker.

"It is like nothing you play in Australia or Canada.”

A member of the Australian under-20 team in grade 12, the 20-year-old has proudly represented his country with distinction previously.

Despite that prior success, he was still shocked to hear of the most recent accolade.

"I was not expecting to make the team,” he said.

"It's a huge honour.

"I've put in the hard yards and it shows all of that hard work has paid off.”

Wheeler's collegiate outfit typically plays in front of crowds of 150-200 diehard supporters.

With detailed stats recorded, and cameras at each game capturing the atmosphere and live-streaming all of the action around the world, he is on show every single time he takes the court.

Australian selectors had been monitoring the Flinders View product's progress and were delighted with his form.

Using his height to great advantage, he has led the Canadian league for blocks for two seasons in succession.

"It is a really good achievement,” he said.

The prized international import said the Canadians placed a greater emphasis on athleticism and power whereas the game in Australia relied more heavily on tactics, skill and the guile of setters and distributors.

"Volleyball is done differently over there,” he said.

"I wasn't sure how I would go.

"But I have been able to hold my own in the middle.

"Being tall helped me to match the athletic guys.”

Wheeler said he was not the most effective at guarding the net in the past but his time abroad had given him enhanced confidence, improved technique and better ability to read the play.

Now an impervious wall at the net, he said the secrets to a destructive block were staying patient, having a stable well-balanced base and knowing where the spiker was positioned.

"See the set, move to the ball and get the hands up well over the net cutting down the angle as much as possible,” he said.

"At the same time, you kind of think of nothing.”

If he can impress while appearing for the Aussie under-23s, Wheeler will be even closer to achieving his ultimate goal of earning a call-up to the national men's side.