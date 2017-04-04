27°
News

Prototype mobile app takes out top Ipswich award

Helen Spelitis
4th Apr 2017
A MOBILE app that uses image recognition technology to identify native plants took top honours at Ipswich's inaugural DigiCon Hackathon.
The prototype app, Naeus, was developed by Jeremy and Tim Butler as part of the innovation event at Fire Station 101.

Eight hackathon teams took part in the event, which was designed to develop community engagement with the environment.

Jeremy said the app concept was refined and reimagined with the support of Fire Station 101 mentors.

"We focused on the need to break down the training barrier required to accurately and quickly identify native plants," he said.

"With the classification skills of a botanist in hand, users can start to unearth the rich ecosystem of plants and animals in their own backyard or in the wider conservation estates across Ipswich.

"We are now working hard to provide a production ready dataset for this year's Ipswich EnviroForum, which will be held in June."

Environment spokesman Councillor David Morrison said the hackathon was a resounding success.

"In addition to Jeremy and Tim winning the weekend we had Leo Perkins and OutYaDoor.com come second and ComRanger.com finish third," he said.

"These innovations impressed the judges and more importantly, they opened doors for fusing the digital and the natural worlds."

Topics:  digital innovation ipswich

