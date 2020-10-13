Menu
Facebook image of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car at UQ, where protesters have thrown paint at the vehicle and a campus building. Picture: Facebook/Drew Pavlou
Letters to the Editor

Protestors show disrespect to their country

13th Oct 2020 2:33 PM

The news that protesters acted in such a disrespectful manner towards the PM and therefore by that very act also toward the Nation.

Just how many of these misfits are actually professional protesters?

At the ready no matter what the subject.

It never ceases to leave me in wonderment as to what level of intelligence one must possess to carry out acts which in fact diminish the image of a fair and wholesome society, a society of which these misfits enjoy all the benefits available.

These people don't reflect in any way the society in which I grew up.
 

Dennis Parker, Peterborough

letters to the editor protests scott morrison
Ipswich Queensland Times

