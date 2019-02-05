Protesting elders open sacred site as creek project stalls

Some of the old buildings on the site of the original Deebing Creek Mission.

Some of the old buildings on the site of the original Deebing Creek Mission. David Nielsen

INDIGENOUS descendants hope a sit-in protest at one of their most sacred sites will stop the development of a residential estate.

Indigenous people have started camping at the old Deebing Creek Mission site in an effort to prevent Frasers Property Australia building a residential estate nearby.

Diggers are due to roll into the area for stage one of the 925-home project within weeks.

The protest might delay the start of the development, which snakes its way near the old mission site and Deebing Creek.

Both sites will not be built on, but instead turned into parkland and made publicly accessible for the first time in 103 years.

Protesters will hold an open day at the Deebing Creek Mission today to get the community on board their campaign.

Old images of the Deebing Creek Mission. Contributed

The open day will start at 3pm off Grampian Drive.

Frasers Property Australia Development director Scott Ullman said the company was continuing to engage with people about the development near the old mission site.

"The heritage-listed area, which includes the old mission site, will be protected," he said.

"We have signed a Heritage Agreement with the State Government and no residential development will occur within this area.

"The masterplan extends the space beyond the boundary of the heritage-listed mission area, providing an approximate 30 per cent increase to this area, which was 21.5ha and is now 28ha."