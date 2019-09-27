Menu
"Careful water management is a necessity for life on this dry continent."
Environment

Protesters rebel against Adani mine water use

by KEAGAN ELDER
27th Sep 2019 9:37 AM
PROTESTERS, including a Townsville farmer, have disrupted work at Adani's Carmichael mine for the third day in a row.

A group of 20 protesters who align themselves with the Frontline Action on Coal group are this morning blocking access from the Adani work camp.

The group are protesting against Adani's water use at a time when much of the country was in drought.

Townsville horticulturalist Hamish Fairbrother said Adani was beginning construction on a large dam which will suck water from surrounding farms, towns, and native ecosystems.

"At a time when the country is experiencing history-changing weather conditions - when whole towns are running out of water, rivers are drying up and extreme fire threats being described as the new normal, the government is allowing Adani to use billions of litres of water in order to mine and wash coal. This is irresponsible and reprehensible," he said.

"Careful water management is a necessity for life on this dry continent. If our government will not protect this precious resource by rejecting the Carmichael mine, everyday people need to personally take strong action to stop it from being built."

Yesterday, 30 people including young children disrupted work at the controversial mine while on Wednesday two men suspended themselves from a tree in attempt to stop drilling.

adani mine adani protests drought water access

