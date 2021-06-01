Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protesters dyed the steps of the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with 'blood' on the first day of the Land Forces conference. Picture: Disrupt Land Forces
Protesters dyed the steps of the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with 'blood' on the first day of the Land Forces conference. Picture: Disrupt Land Forces
News

Protesters rally against ‘war expo’

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
1st Jun 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM

Protesters have stained the steps of a Brisbane building red with “blood” ahead of a three-day international land defence exposition.

Queensland Police were called to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday morning after protesters dyed the steps and allegedly began hurling abuse at attendees.

“Land Forces” is described as the region’s “premier international land defence exposition, showcasing equipment, technology and services for the armies of Australia and the Indo-Asia-Pacific”.

Protesters dyed the steps of the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with 'blood' on the first day of the Land Forces conference. Picture: Disrupt Land Forces
Protesters dyed the steps of the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with 'blood' on the first day of the Land Forces conference. Picture: Disrupt Land Forces

The three-day industry and defence conference has been designed around themes of industry capability, innovation and technology for the future force and civil defence.

At least 600 companies are set to participate in the event.

In a video, “Disrupt Land Forces” invited everyone to join them to “end war profiteering” and global warming and take part in demonstrations from Tuesday through to Thursday.

The group says it does not want war on Australia’s doorstep and has reportedly been trying to disrupt people from entering the building.

According to a Sunrise report, the group has been “yelling abuse” at people.

One person is said to have been arrested; however, Queensland Police would not confirm.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally against ‘war expo’

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New hospital ward on track for September opening

        Premium Content New hospital ward on track for September opening

        Health State Gov invests more than $143M to overhaul Ipswich health precinct in recent years

        With Qld titles looming, Ipswich track rated one of best

        Premium Content With Qld titles looming, Ipswich track rated one of best

        Sport Coach conducting camps around Australia shares why Ipswich’s BMX circuit such high...

        Police probing suspicious industrial site fire

        Premium Content Police probing suspicious industrial site fire

        News Police are investigating a suspicious fire which engulfed a house in an Ipswich...

        Ground broken at ADF’s new lifesaving $370M facility

        Premium Content Ground broken at ADF’s new lifesaving $370M facility

        Business Two sheds will be developed that will house lifesaving medical equipment for...