Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.
Environment

Protesters lock themselves to machinery and gates

Zizi Averill
9th Dec 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
THREE people have locked themselves to machinery and gates in order to protest the controversial Adani Carmichael coal mine and rail site.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police had been advised of two protest incidents at 7am, one at Clermont and Belyando.

Frontline Action on Coal has taken responsibility for the two separate protests, 175km apart.

 

 

A FAC spokesman said Tom Cotter and Simon Ennew had locked themselves to heavy machinery at Bulliwallah Rd, Belyando, while Minna Featherstone blocked access to the worksite by locking herself to the gate at Gregory Development Rd at Clermont.

"I'm just one person sitting here blocking access to a worksite, alongside two others bravely

immobilising machines today, and I'll stop Adani from building their proposed railway for as long as I can," Ms Featherstone said.

Brisbane-based senior ecologist Tom Cotter said he was inspired to lock himself to the machinery after watching the devastating fires across Queensland.

"With the effects of climate crisis obvious all around us, and continued government inaction, ordinary people who are concerned about our future are forced to take actions like this," Mr Cotter said.

"I've gone to these lengths to disrupt the mine's development because climate change is an extraordinary emergency."

FAC said the three protesters were joined by 25 supporters across the two sites.

QPS said police were at the scene of the Clermont protest, and have been advised of the Belyando machinery lock-on.

