Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A group who protested against Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown is vowing to take to the streets again — on Australia Day.
A group who protested against Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown is vowing to take to the streets again — on Australia Day.
News

Anti-lockdown protesters march for ‘Australian freedom’

by Brianna Travers
21st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The defiant group of anti-lockdown protesters who disobeyed health orders amid Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown have vowed to march on Australia Day.

The "People's Australia Day Parade" will take place on Tuesday next week at 2pm.

The group plans to gather at the Queen Victoria gardens in the CBD and march to Catani Gardens, near St Kilda beach.

The People's Australia Day Parade
The People's Australia Day Parade

 

Protest organisers say their march will culminate with a "beach party" to "celebrate what's great".

It is expected to attract a significant police presence.

So far just 60 people have registered their interest in attending but thousands from the "freedom" movement are expected to attend.

St Kilda beach has been notorious for poor behaviour in recent years during the summer months, particularly on public holidays.

 

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture; Daniel Pockett
Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture; Daniel Pockett

Organisers communicated to attendees on encrypted message applications on Thursday to avoid detection from police.

"Celebrate Australian freedom," the group organiser said.

"Keep Our Australia Day. Get ready to bring your Australian flags and costumes.

"We will not let Dan cancel Australia Day. We will take back our parade.

"We will celebrate Australian freedom. We will not be divided. Let's make this Australia Day bigger and better than ever before."

brianna.travers@news.com.au

Originally published as Protesters get set to march for 'Australian freedom'

australia day 2021 australia day protest protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harding ditches mayoral robes after Pisasale chapter

        Premium Content Harding ditches mayoral robes after Pisasale chapter

        Council News Mayor Teresa Harding refuses to wear the official robes after sordid details were revealed in court

        • 21st Jan 2021 1:15 PM
        Brazen trail bike riders give police the slip

        Premium Content Brazen trail bike riders give police the slip

        Crime Unregistered trail bikers are zooming through red lights, circling police cars and...

        WANTED: Police release images of woman after alleged theft

        Premium Content WANTED: Police release images of woman after alleged theft

        Crime CCTV footage has been revealed of a person allegedly involved in a theft at an...

        Hard work, dedication to city doesn’t end at retirement

        Premium Content Hard work, dedication to city doesn’t end at retirement

        Community Ipswich’s 2021 Senior Citizen of the Year was the city’s health chief for 12...