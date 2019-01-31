Protesters force PM to ditch press conference

Scott Morrison has been forced to move a press conference after it was hijacked by protesters. Picture: Annette Dew

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has been forced to abandon a press conference in Brisbane's south after it was gatecrashed by protesters.

He was set to make an infrastructure announcement for 7.30am when ALP protesters foiled the prime minister's plans.

Labor supporters were holding signs saying "LNP = Chaos" and showing their support for Labor candidate for Bonner, Jo Briskey.

One protester held a sign reading "Ross the Ghost" in protest of the LNP member for Bonner Ross Vasta.

The press conference was delayed and moved to a car park of a Mt Gravatt nursing home about 8am.

Mr Morrison was unveiling a plan to invest $33 million in infrastructure projects which he claims would ease congestion.

He said the $1 billion Urban Congestion Fund would start in East Brisbane and see roads upgraded.

Under the plan $15 million would be spent to upgrade three intersections in Cleveland, $12 million in Mount Gravatt on the Newnham Rd and Wecker Rd intersection and $6 million in Ransome at Rickert Rd and Chelsea Rd.

The announcement is part of $244 million package being announced across southeast Queensland in a bid to woo the state before the upcoming federal election.

Mr Morrison said he was not stifling debate or democracy by moving the press conference.

He said the announcement was about the Brisbane community "not about that sort of noise" from what he called "union thugs and Labor protesters".

"I have been to so many places where I've turned up and of course the unions have been there shouting aggressively, pointing their fists, it's part of Labor's tactics," he said.

"Bill Shorten might want to put up with that, but I'm not going to put up with that."

He said the focus of press conferences should be about the community, "not that sort of noise".

"I've dealt with plenty of protesters in my time, we'll make our announcements in the places we want to make them, and we'll do it so people in the community can hear clearly what it is we're doing for them," Mr Morrison said.

"I don't think that's a civilised way to carry on with debate."