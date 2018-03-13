Protest update: Footy club fined $4000, asked to show cause

RUGBY League Ipswich chairman David Nugent was keen to resolve any outstanding problems after the Goodna club was today issued with a total of $4000 in fines and a show cause notice.

The RLI board agreed to fine Goodna $3000 for forfeiting last Sunday's A Grade game and $1000 for not fielding a team in the scheduled Reserve Grade clash at Purga.

Of the $4000 total, $3000 is to be paid to hosts Swifts Rugby League Club as compensation for not having the matches played on Sunday afternoon.

"We have issued two fines, as per our rules, and 75 per cent of that is paid to the Swifts club for their out-of-pocket components for the late forfeit,'' Nugent said.

Nugent said the Goodna club was also asked to show cause "why further charges shouldn't be laid'' after last weekend's protest decision.

"They have got seven days to show cause why they shouldn't be charged with bringing the game into disrepute,'' he said.

Under natural justice, Nugent said Goodna was "given an opportunity to formally provide those reasons for the action they took . . . why they feel aggrieved''.

Rugby League Ipswich chairman David Nugent. Rob Williams

Goodna club president Ramon Filipine was unhappy last week with how some of his footballers have been allocated points under the RLI's Player Points Index where each team is allowed to accrue a maximum of 100 points.

He withdrew both teams from the Sunday afternoon matches.

Nugent said the player points index, similiar to a salary cap, was in place for the clubs to follow in an effort to keep the competition even.

Nugent hoped the Eagles responded promptly to the RLI show cause notice.

"Really, we want to see Goodna be able to host the Cobras' three games (on Saturday),'' Nugent said.

"Let's come to the table and find some resolution.''

The defending A Grade champions are scheduled to play the Eastern Cobras in the main game at 5.45pm.

In the earlier Saturday matches at Woogaroo Field, Goodna and the Cobras are set to meet in Reserve Grade at 4.30pm following an under-19 clash at 3.15pm.