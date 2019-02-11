Menu
PROTEST: Renders of the $400 million waste energy plant at Swanbank.
Environment

Protest scheduled against city's waste-to-energy incinerator

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Feb 2019 12:49 AM
A PUBLIC protest will be held against a waste-to-energy plant proposed for Ipswich.

Waste company Remondis has a proposal before Ipswich City Council to build a $400million incinerator at Swanbank.

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments group has planned a public rally on March9 in opposition to the proposal.

The rally will be held at d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich.

"A similar proposal in Western Sydney this year was met with large protests and was subsequently overturned due to the associated health risks," the event invitation notes.

"Incinerators are harmful to the environment, being a major contributor to greenhouse emissions.

"Harmful dioxins and furans are emitted, and a host of respiratory problems are linked to incinerators."

The waste-to-energy plant will be assessed by Ipswich City Council before a proposal is sent to the Co-ordinator-General to class it as a coordinated project.

That status would fast-track consideration and secure support from the Queensland Government.

IRATE is encouraging people to attend the rally.

"Ipswich residents are sick of being the dumping ground for Queensland and interstate trash," they said.

"Ipswich needs to show the government, council, Remondis and the wider community that residents do not want to live with a toxic, health-damaging, environmentally disastrous waste incinerator in our city."

Today is also the final day to lodge a submission on BMI's proposal to build a super dump at New Chum.

The application is with the council.

Make a submission by emailing council@ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

