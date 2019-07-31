Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office.
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office. Warren Lynam
Environment

Protest group takes on multinational with rap song

Chloe Lyons
by
31st Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of activist, young and old, have attempted to convince a multinational company to end their relationship with Adani through a "colourful" protest which included a rap song about plastic bags.

The #StopAdani Sunshine Coast group gathered outside the Birtinya office of GHD yesterday with Nanook, a life size polar bear.

Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon addressed the crowd with a rap about plastic and a song about polar bears.

She then led the group into a chant: "Coal is dead GHD. Be the change you want to see".

Similar protests were held from Townsville to Hobart as part of the group's National Week of Action.

A GHD spokesman declined to comment.

"We are calling on GHD to pull out of Adani's dirty coal mine and stand with the two-thirds of Australians who oppose this project," #StopAdani spokesman David Bowling said.

activism adani carmichael mine coal india jobs protest stop adani sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What's happening with prison expansion

    premium_icon REVEALED: What's happening with prison expansion

    News The minister has revealed latest on the construction of second stage of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre

    • 31st Jul 2019 5:11 AM
    Gardening pioneer passes away

    premium_icon Gardening pioneer passes away

    News Sad death of much loved member of the Gatton, Toowoomba communities

    'Green machine' is city's sweetest ride

    premium_icon 'Green machine' is city's sweetest ride

    Motoring Readers vote Rick's 'Mistress' No. 1 in Ipswich

    School team gearing up for cattle show 'grand final'

    premium_icon School team gearing up for cattle show 'grand final'

    News 'These kids live and breathe cattle show here at the school'