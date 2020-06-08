Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Protest double-standard needs explaining

by Peta Credlin
8th Jun 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Either we are in a COVID emergency - and the rules apply to everyone - or we're not.

What about the thousands of people who have lost loved ones over the past three months and have suffered the pain of not being able to properly farewell the dead? Don't these lives matter too?

I have dear friends who lost their 16-year-old son to suicide recently. Fearing yet another suicide - it's been a pattern in recent months in the town where they live - the mother made the brave but hellish decision to hold off the service in order that her son's friends could attend and grieve their mate.

The Victorian police minister refused multiple requests for an exemption to the limit on attendees even though the requests were supported by senior health experts due to the copycat risk and youth mental health concerns. So, it was after waiting a month (yes a month, can imagine that pain?), the family buried their beautiful boy with attendees capped at 30, but with literally hundreds and hundreds in their driveways as the cortege moved through town.

Why did we force them to go through this if you can just hold up a banner and do what you like regardless of the law, or the health concerns of others?

You want to talk about dividing Australians? Allowing the laws to apply to some, and not to others - well that's about as divisive as it gets.

Originally published as Protest double-standard needs explaining

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter coronavirus covid-19 health opinion protests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push for public transport users to wear masks on commute

        premium_icon Push for public transport users to wear masks on commute

        News People are starting to return to public transport as the number of confirmed active COVID-19 reaches zero.

        IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        premium_icon Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        Sport Western Pride FC adopts foot tap as part of COVID-19 procedures.

        Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        premium_icon Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        Opinion The future QT will provide exciting new opportunities respectful of the past.