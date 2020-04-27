Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Worker employee stacking fruit working in fresh produce section of Woolworths supermarket 20 Apr 2004. employment
Worker employee stacking fruit working in fresh produce section of Woolworths supermarket 20 Apr 2004. employment
News

Protection for essential workers

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
27th Apr 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland government today introduced big fines for coughing on essential workers

People who deliberately cough, sneeze or spit on public officials and workers including shop assistants could be fined up to $13,345 under a new COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was acting to protect workers serving Queenslanders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our retail workers, police and paramedics deserve to be protected – I was disturbed to hear stories of people threatening to deliberately infect frontline staff,” she said.

“It’s disgusting and I want police to throw the book at them.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said that while the risk of infection was low because there were so few cases, incidents could be very distressing for staff.

“Imagine going to work one day and having someone cough over you and then having to wait to see if you got sick,” Mr Miles said.

“That’s the kind of distress this is causing people.”

The Direction allows for a $1,335 on the spot fine or a court ordered penalty of up to $13,345.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the Direction, which will be in effect from Monday 27 April, would serve as further protection for our frontline workers.

“Even during a global pandemic, our frontline workers show up to work each day to treat, protect and serve Queenslanders – and they should be celebrated for the heroes they are,” Dr Young said.

“This public health direction further enforces that any form of violence or aggression against workers will not be tolerated.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, any person who intentionally coughs, sneezes or spits at a public official or a worker, or threatens to do so, can be fined up to $13,345. They may also face criminal charges.

SDA State Secretary, Chris Gazenbeek said retail and fast food workers have borne the brunt of a huge upsurge in customer abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud the tough stance being taken by the Palaszczuk Government to protect essential workers,” he said.

“There has to be zero tolerance for this sort of behaviour being directed at the amazing workers who have been keeping our community going during the COVID-19 crisis, whether it’s retail workers, health workers, police, public transport workers or any other worker.

“It’s disturbing that we’d need a law that stops this kind of disgraceful behaviour, but unfortunately we do.

“These are our neighbours stocking our shelves and manning our cash registers. They are also your friends’ sons and daughters and your colleagues’ partner or parent. Sometimes we’ve all just got to step back and remember that we’re all in this together.”

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

coronavirusipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

        premium_icon New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

        News Appointing a deputy to mayor Teresa Harding was an important part of the agenda of the new council’s first meeting.

        • 27th Apr 2020 3:31 PM
        Cooking up a storm at home

        premium_icon Cooking up a storm at home

        News Program offers a way for kids to learn how to cook from home

        Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        premium_icon Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        Council News A local council has acknowledged two applications to revoke heritage listings from...

        University provides financial relief

        premium_icon University provides financial relief

        News University sets up a financial plan to support student