PROSTITUTES, DRUGS: Ipswich's dirty lockdown crimes

CRIMS have strayed from petty theft and break ins, switching to a much dirtier side of the law during the virus crisis.

While crime as a whole remains at the lowest it has been in nearly five years for the Ipswich district, charges involving prostitution, drugs and weapons are on the rise compared to recent months.

More charges of prostitution have been handed out in the first half of this year than any other for almost a decade with seven charges being handed down since January.

Four people were charged in May for breaching the prostitution act, one for knowingly participating in provision prostitution, one for having interest in premises used for prostitution offences and two for unspecified charges.

There were also three charges recorded in February.

Chunru Xu pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution at Pink Clouds in East Ipswich on February 14. Ross Irby

READ MORE: Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

In the past decade, only 2011 surpassed this number with a total of 12 charges handed out within the year.

Drug offences spiked last month, with 361 charges reported. It's the highest spike since October last year with 423 incidences.

There were 176 charges placed for possessing drugs last month. Luka Lajst

Breaches of the weapons act had been declining month on month since January, but this was not the case for May.

Police handed out 33 charges in total.

Overall, 1797 crimes were committed last month.

CRIME BREAKDOWN

Offences against a person:

Assault: 82

Sexual offences: 35

Robbery: 4

Other against a person: 13

Offences against property:

Unlawful entry: 111

Arson: 5

Other Property damage: 110

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle: 55

Other Theft (excl. Unlawful Entry): 318

Fraud: 99

Handling stolen goods: 20

Other offences:

Prostitution: 4

Drug offences: 361

Weapons act: 33

Liquor: 1

Breach DVO: 154

Trespassing and Vagrancy: 29

Good order: 150

Traffic offences: 207

Miscellaneous: 6

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.