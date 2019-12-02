Prostate cancer a difficult battle long long after gland is removed

THE impact of prostate cancer can linger for years after the gland is removed and men are struggling in silence even if they’ve been given the all clear.

Dennis Ellis, 73, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and found solace with the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group, of which he is now the co-convener.

A landmark 10-year study, which followed men for a decade, found significant numbers of men have lower life satisfaction and experience long-term impairments to quality of life after a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

University of Southern Queensland lead cancer researcher and Cancer Council Queensland’s associate professor Nicholas Ralph said more needed to be done to support Australian men with prostate cancer survivorship.

“We found that 35 to 40 per cent of men experience poorer physical and mental quality of life outcomes and life satisfaction ten years after the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer,” he said.

Australia has one of the highest incidence rates internationally of prostate cancer, with one in every six Australian men likely to be diagnosed during their lifetime.

While survival rates for prostate cancer are high, the diagnosis of prostate cancer is often followed by challenging treatment-related symptoms.

Up to one in four men experience anxiety and up to one in five report depression, with an increased risk of suicide.

The study showed few men have access to specialised care to help manage the symptoms and side effects such as sexual dysfunction, incontinence and weight gain.

Although he is in the clear and in a good place mentally, Mr Ellis recalls the shock of his diagnosis.

“I couldn’t talk,” he said.

“It’s just hearing that word cancer.

“For me up at the five year mark, I’ve been pretty good but not everyone is the same.”

He had a radical prostatectomy to remove his prostate.

Mr Ellis beleived there wasn’t enough support in place for men to deal with the diagnosis, treatment and what comes after.

The number of men attending the Ipswich support group have been dropping off and the group could be forced to shut down if more members and volunteers aren’t found.

He believed another prostate cancer nurse was needed at the Ipswich Hospital, to expand the “excellent” already being done.

“What you need is a clinic at Ipswich Hospital that looks after men with incontinence and erectile dysfunction,” he said.

“Once you have the operation you’ve got no clinic to go to in order to address those issues. They’re very important to men.

“What we’re finding because the younger ones still want to have children and their sexual functions, they might say ‘I’m not having an operation’.”

BREAK OUT:

LAST financial year, West Moreton Health treated 185 new prostate cancer patients.

Stephen Walker works is the region’s prostate cancer nurse navigator, guiding patients through all stages of their hospital treatment and introduces them to the nursing teams and other clinicians they will meet along the way.

When an inpatient is ready to leave hospital, Stephen connects them with services and support in the community.

He provided more than 440 episodes of care during the 2018/19 financil year.

“An important element of my role is to listen to each patient’s story and work with them and their family to find solutions to their challenges,” Mr Walker said.

“I aim to help patients so they have all the support and resources they need to make good decisions about their treatment and ongoing wellbeing.”