Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chloe Victoria Smith will still be allowed to speak to her co-accused and the father of her child after prosecutors applied for bail conditions to be revoked
Chloe Victoria Smith will still be allowed to speak to her co-accused and the father of her child after prosecutors applied for bail conditions to be revoked
Crime

Prosecutors apply for change in beautician’s bail

Steph Allen
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BEAUTICIAN accused of drug trafficking has been told her bail conditions will remain the same after prosecutors applied to have her condition revoked.

On June 11, Brisbane Supreme Court gave Chloe Victoria Smith permission to talk to her partner, Reece William Luscombe, who the court herad is behind bars on remand after being charged with trafficking.

More Stories:

Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bike drugs partner

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Smith, along with Jack Michael Thomas, both 26, were charged with allegedly drug trafficking in the Mackay region, with alleged ties to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The prosecutor's application to revoke the bail condition, which ruled Smith could contact the father of her child, was refused.

Luscombe is also accused of being involved in the same drug ring.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

chloe victoria smith mackay courts mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains from Carinity are volunteering their time, talking to prison inmates.

        • 17th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
        Body found in search for missing man east of Ipswich

        premium_icon Body found in search for missing man east of Ipswich

        News Police have found a body in the search for a missing man

        ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        premium_icon ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        News “Industrial action is never something we take lightly..."

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns