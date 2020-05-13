Pros spice up Last Man Stands World Series

WHEN a friend invited Martin Henderson to take part in a novel T20 competition a decade ago he had no idea it would take him to the other side of the world and give him the chance to play among genuine Test superstars.

From touring foreign lands with his mates in Ipswich outfit ‘The 2nd XI’ to appearing in Australian colours alongside ex-Test batsman Marcus North, the doors that have opened up to him are astonishing and he owes it all to Last Man Stands cricket.

“I’ve had opportunities to travel to England twice and South Africa once,” he said.

“I’ve become mates with people worldwide through this game.

“People I would never have bumped into without this game bringing us together.”

Henderson joined LMS when friend Anthony Johnstone started throwing around what appeared at the time like crazy talk about this beaut new eight-a-side competition he was going to start in Ipswich and all of the seemingly fanciful possibilities it would present. Some 30 seasons (three per year) and a world record 158 man of the match awards from 462 games later, Henderson has realised most of them.

“AJ bought a franchise and he started putting teams in,” he said.

“He said it was taking off all over the globe and the potential to travel and get amongst it was far greater in LMS than standard grade cricket.”

Henderson said he felt he was going nowhere after playing grade cricket for years and wanted the chance to see the world.

“So I went over and gave it a go, and fell in love with it,” he said.

“Who knew what started as a little comp at a local school would lead me five or 10 years later to be running into bowl to a guy like Abdul Razzaq.

“I mean he is a Test legend. There is no other way to describe it.”

Fellow Ipswich cricketer Brodie Dwyer has also experienced the dizzying highs of LMS Cricket, accompanying Henderson as part of the Australian LMS team to England to contest the World Series.

In an example of the type of innovation LMS is becoming renowned for, the league decided to spice up its elite international competition by hiring former professional stars from the major cricket playing nations to join their big-hitting amateur countrymen.

Among the hired guns were

Razzaq (Pakistan), Nic Pothas (South Africa), James Franklin (New Zealand), Nick Compton (England), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies), Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) and North (Australia).

All-rounder Razzaq scored 5080 runs and claimed 269 wickets in 265 ODIs for his country and it showed.

Henderson said the Pakistani ace stood out above all of the other international ring-ins.

“It was mental,” he said.

“He was hitting balls down the street for fun.”

Henderson recalls witnessing the subcontinental prodigy at his devastating best.

“He arrived at the ground and he didn’t have a bat,” he said.

“The organisers said we’ve got these bats here that we are selling and he just picked it up and went out and hit a 17 ball 50.It was one of the most insane things you will ever see happen.

“He didn’t even ask how much it cost or test the weight.It was good to watch.”

Playing a gruelling format with numerous fast-paced games per day, the Australians finished second.

Sri Lanka were undefeated off the bat of Mendis.

Clearly a fan of the LMS concept, Mendis also showed up with his own amateur team to one of the two World Cups attended by ‘The 2nd XI’ and took home the trophy.

“Mendis wins everything,” Henderson said. “He is an absolute champion guy as well.”

Playing alongside North was also unforgettable.

Henderson said he initially held reservations about how much effort the supersubs would devote given they were being paid and had not made the same financial and emotional investment as the rest of the squad. His concerns were soon alleviated, however, with North slotting in seamlessly.

“It was actually really cool,” he said.

“I wanted to know that he wanted to win as much as we did. He seemed like a normal Aussie bloke and he came in and got amongst it, and embraced the team morale.

“He only played a couple of games for us. I think he decided not to come back because he didn’t want one of us to have to sit out for him but yeah he was a class above.”