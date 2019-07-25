Menu
Proposed waste facility will make Ipswich 'key player'

Lachlan Mcivor
by
25th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
THE company behind a proposed resource recovery centre has reported it is one step closer to establishing Ipswich as a "key player" in the recycling process.

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning released the environmental and traffic conditions as part of the development approval process for the facility proposed by Jackal Renewables at New Chum.

Director Rob Howe said the state response was the first step in the centre being approved.

The centre would employ 11 people and $8.5 million would be invested into the project over the next five years.

The company wants to develop the subject site over time into a recycling hub with an integrated resource centre and waste-to-energy cogeneration plant.

Activities undertaken at the site would include the manufacturing of mineral mulch and EasySpread from fibre cement by-product and the treatment of acid sulphate soils.

A waste transfer station for construction and demolition waste streams would be established, as would a co-generation plant to produce electricity.

Ipswich City Council is continuing its assessment of the application.

"We're one step closer, but there is still some way to go to complete the process to be fully approved," Mr Howe said.

"If fully approved our resource recovery centre activities will firmly establish Ipswich as a key player in renewables' processing. We will take waste generated in Ipswich and save it from Ipswich's landfill, helping to reduce demand for ever-increasing and new landfill sites in the area.

"We're excited to contribute to the circular economy in south east Queensland and we will be able to once the full approval process is completed."

The centre would generate up to 3.6MW of power every year, which is enough to run all on-site activities and export power to the grid.

Residents have previously raised concerns with the location of the proposed centre, saying it will be too close to homes in Collingwood Park.

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environment president Jim Dodrill said in May objections were fuelled by the potential for impact on nearby residents and the environment, particularly Six Mile Creek, if the operation did not follow regulations.

