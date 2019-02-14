Proposed three-storey childcare 'uses colour to nurture'

VIBRANT: The three-storey Mother Duck Childcare Centre proposed for Providence in the Ripley Valley.

A THREE-STOREY childcare facility with space for 182 children is proposed for the state's fastest-growing corridor.

With vibrant colours and a warm theme, the eight-classroom Mother Duck childcare centre is proposed for the Ripley Valley.

An application to build the centre within the heart of Providence has been lodged with Ipswich City Council.

"The proposed childcare centre will be an ideal early childhood facility for the future residents,” the application notes.

Ripley Valley's new centre will be built on a theme of "expressing the rainbow”.

A pallet of light tones is proposed to assist children identify areas and create a friendly environment.

According to the application, Mother Duck will create a childcare centre "using colour to nurture and create a sense of belonging”.

"Providence has grown rapidly and now generates a level of demand where it is viable to establish a large child care centre,” the application notes.

It is proposed the childcare would open concurrent to Providence's new primary school; scheduled for 2020.

The ground and first floors would provide space for classrooms while the second floor would include a staffroom and meeting space.

The facility would be built on the 2595 sqm site at 111 Barrams Rd at South Ripley and include 51 carparks.

The council is considering the application.