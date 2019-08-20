Proposed six-storey build for city centre angers many

A development application for offices, restaurant and shop at 90 Limestone St, Ipswich has been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

UGLY AS HELL, stupid and no character.

These were just a few of the comments from readers when Queensland Times published a story of a proposal to build a six-storey building on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough Streets in the city centre.

The building (pictured above) would consist of a basement, a two-storey podium housing a bistro and small retail outlet and four-storey office tower, complete with 42 carparking spaces.

And the existing structures on the site, including an Autobarn retailer and tattoo parlour, would be demolished.

Baird and Hayes Surveyors and Town Planners submitted the development application on behalf of The Ernst Pfister Superfund to Ipswich City Council for the new building this week.

There were plenty of responses to the proposal online, and many were unhappy with style of architecture proposed.

"The style of this building does not suit this area," Helen Puxty said on QT Facebook. "It is far too modern and has no character.

"Look at what's on each corner, Ipswich City Uniting Church, the oldest Methodist church in Queensland, St Paul's Anglican Church and of course, the old TAFE building, all heritage listed, beautiful buildings."

An angry Wayne Firns asked: "When is this madness going to stop? Even Blind Freddy can see that all this 'modern style' that council are trying to push down our throats is ugly!"

"For pity's sake," Lorraine Heffernan added. "Couldn't they come up with a design that would complement 88 Limestone St."

But the worst of it came from Leigh-Anne Townsley: "Council, you make me laugh. You built a stupid precinct called Riverlink, you then approve little shopping centres in and around our suburbs and you expect this to be used with shops for people who don't even come to the CBD now. You're mad. What idiot put this into place!"

Others, like Bec Draper, questioned the viability of the project.

"Are there not enough empty business buildings in Ipswich CBD already?!?"

"Exactly, Bec," Nick Barnes replied. "Council destroyed business in the CBD, so what's the point."

But some were optimistic about the development if a different purpose could be found for the land.

"How about a performing arts complex instead," Sandra Coyne, said, adding: "Eisteddfods can only be held at the Civic Centre and the parking is horrendous."

"I have been yelling about a performing arts and aquatics combined centre for years and nobody cares," Sharon Bendell wrote.

And Rachael Goodes was not fazed as long as there was parking.

"Whatever they do, can it please have decent parking," Goodes wrote. "So many places do not have decent parking in Ipswich."