Plans for dedicated cancer centre at private hospital

PLANS are in place to expand St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, two years after a $64 million redevelopment doubled the size of the hospital.

Ramsay Health Care has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council, seeking approval to build a new four-storey building, including a basement.

The development, if approved, would deliver a 'comprehensive cancer centre'.

It would be constructed on the southeast corner of the site and seek to concentrate oncology facilities in a single building.

The basement level would be used for oncology radiation purposes and the ground level for an enclosed carparking area.

The first level would provide a pedestrian entrance to the oncology unit via a terraced entrance and would house the lobby, along with amenities and imaging facilities.

Level two of the proposed building would comprise of medical consulting suites, with a total of six proposed.

The third level would have a single consulting oncology and renal clinic.

The development is not expected to increase bed or staff numbers and nine extra carparking spaces are proposed.

"The proposal seeks to provide a comprehensive cancer centre for the existing St Andrew's Private Hospital in Ipswich," the application notes.

"The proposed extension provides an improved medical offering to Ipswich City, providing a larger oncology clinic and oncology screening area.

"In terms of built form, the proposed hospital is both sympathetic to the existing hospital and surrounding areas, while providing a contemporary design.

"The proposed St Andrews Hospital extension seeks to expand existing medical service offering to cater for increased demand, and provides improved to services, for the Ipswich locality."

A $64 million redevelopment of the hospital was finished in August 2018, which included the construction of the city's first private emergency department.

About 10,000 were treated in the ED in its first year of operation.

The massive expansion also included a new intensive care unit, additional operating theatres and a new women's and children's services ward among other upgrades.

It was the largest redevelopment project in the hospital's 108 year history.