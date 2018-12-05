Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville doctor generic
Townsville doctor generic
Health

‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

by Jill Poulsen
5th Dec 2018 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE doctors will take their own lives if the Queensland Government forges ahead with planned mental health mandatory reporting laws, the state's top doctor warns.

AMA Queensland president Dr Dilip Duphelia will front the Queensland Parliamentary Health Committee on Wednesday to demand decisive action to "save lives".

He said at least four Queensland doctors killed themselves in 2017-18 and at least one suicidal doctor called the Queensland Doctors Health Advisory Program every two months.

Dr Duphelia said the AMA supported all states and territories introducing similar legislation to Western Australia, where doctors are not compelled to report patients who are doctors if they may be suffering from a mental illness.

Dr Andrew Bryant.
Dr Andrew Bryant.

However, if they believe a patient is at risk, they can still make a notification.

Prominent Brisbane gastroenterologist Dr Andrew Bryant committed suicide last year.

News of his passing went global when his wife of more than 30 years, Susan, wrote a heartbreakingly honest email about the circumstances of his death.

Today Mrs Bryant is calling for the end to mandatory reporting, which she believes has contributed to a culture in the medical profession that stops people asking for help.

"It's not just about the privacy issue of your boss finding out about private medical issues but they risk being told they can't work and that they may never be able to work again," she said. "A change in the mandatory reporting requirements would do a lot to create a culture where it is a lot more acceptable to seek help."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
editors picks mental health queensland health

Top Stories

    Win for cafe owner in drawn out fight with council

    premium_icon Win for cafe owner in drawn out fight with council

    Council News The Reynolds family, which has managed the cafe for about six years, feared their business would close and 32 staff would be out of work.

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:57 PM
    Decision made on Lagoon name

    premium_icon Decision made on Lagoon name

    Council News Agreement made on naming rights

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:56 PM
    Regret and denial as Annette Mason suspect grilled

    premium_icon Regret and denial as Annette Mason suspect grilled

    News 'Nothing surprises me in this case any more'

    • 5th Dec 2018 4:07 PM
    Somerset council announces new CEO

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    News Jason Bradshaw announced as Somerset CEO

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:52 PM

    Local Partners