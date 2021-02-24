Proposed defence development to create 15 new jobs

Walker Corporation has submitted a development application to build warehouse and office facilities a vacant 38,227m2 block of land in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.

PLANS are in place to construct two huge warehouses for a major Australian Defence Force provider in an Ipswich industrial estate.

Developer Walker Corporation has submitted a development application to build the new facilities on a vacant 38,227m2 block of land in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.

The site, over 7001 Bognuda St and 40 Masterpanel Ln, is located within stage three of the estate.

The site of the proposed development in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.

It is proposed to build two warehouses with a total gross floor area of 11,900m2 and a two-storey officer building, to be operated by Saab Australia.

Plans also include 50 carparking spaces and 76 hardstand carparking spaces.

Facilities will be used for the assembly, service and repair of deployable medical tent and shelter systems, as well as storing items and training.

The applicaiton notes activities proposed for the site include tent assembly, mobile airconditioning unit assembly, test and repair and the maintenance of medical equipment.

“The site will store and maintain medical equipment (such as CT Scanners and digital x-ray machines) and pharmaceuticals ready for deployment upon direction by the Australian Defence Force,” the application notes.

About 15 staff will be employed at the site which can rise to about 40 during deployment training and workshop sessions.

It is proposed the facility will operate 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Saab secured a $337 million contract with the Defence Department in September last year to deliver “cutting-edge deployable lifesaving health equipment” for the ADF.

The first five-years of the contract will see the company deliver more than 500 deployable health modules.

“The project will deliver the most comprehensive deployable health transformation in the ADF’s history, and will align the ADF deployable health capabilities with cutting-edge international military health capabilities,” Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said at the time.

“Each of the modules will provide a different health function, such as pathology, intensive care, treatment and holding, resuscitation, surgery, primary dental care, imaging, and environmental health.

“The performance-based support contract with Saab Australia will increase efficiency, reduce overheads, and most importantly, provide the ADF with flexibility to refresh health technology to meet evolving operational requirements, including domestic and regional humanitarian deployments.”

“Saab Australia will establish a deployable health capability support centre in southeast Queensland, creating 50 new full-time positions throughout its supply chain.

“Saab Australia will also grow its presence in Australia by relocating its global Deployable Health System Design and Development Centre from Europe to Australia.”

