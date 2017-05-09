24°
Proposed Credit Union merger will be good for Queenslanders

9th May 2017 12:00 PM
FORWARD THINKING: Queenslander Credit Union CEO John Weier said people looking for a housing loan should consider his company.
FORWARD THINKING: Queenslander Credit Union CEO John Weier said people looking for a housing loan should consider his company.

QUEENSLANDERS Credit Union and Queensland Country Credit Union want support from members to bring about a merger between two strong and long time credit unions.

The two organisations believe the merger will build a genuine, customer-owned alternative to the big banks for all Queenslanders.

Queenslanders Credit Union, best known as Queenslanders, has deep connections with Ipswich. CEO John Weier is a born and bred Ipswich man who started out in the banking sector. In the 1980s, he moved to the Coal Miners Credit Union in Ipswich.

This gave him his passion for the Credit Union and the personalised service that comes with the very culture of the institution.

Some locals will recall the change that came about to Ipswich Credit Union and ultimately to Discovery Credit Union before becoming Queenslanders Credit Union.

Mr Weier has been a part of a number of the mergers and changes that have occurred over time.

This current proposition is possibly one of the largest where he has personally had involvement.

"We have been in talks for about three months now. The reality is that Queenslanders Credit Union has very high capital and is an attractive business. We have had a number of approaches to merge with the most attractive being with the Queensland Country Credit Union,” Mr Weier said.

While the so-called big four banks hold about 80 per cent of the home loan market, John Weier passionately and sincerely believes that Credit Unions are a very real alternative but lack the financial ability to drive massive marketing campaigns.

"There are a lot of assumptions made about what we can offer rather than actually talking to us. We are very competitive and have a range of additional advantages,” he said.

If members give the green light in the November Annual General Meeting, then all of the merging process will be in place for March 31, 2018. This deal means that the current Queenslanders Credit Union will go from a $350million enterprise to a significant $2.1billion business. All branches will stay operational, retain staff and give a much larger Queensland-wide footprint.

Although the continued growth of Credit Unions seems to be in building collective strength, Mr Weier said there was no threat of his business becoming the fifth member of the infamous "big four” banks.

"The core values and mode of operation is heavily oriented towards members. Staff know the customers and this intimate knowledge at the local level is vital and why we are nothing like the mainstream banking sector,” he said.

This major growth and change will allow Mr Weier to move from the role of CEO, but remain in senior management. "It is a long way from the days of the Coal Miners Credit Union in Ipswich that is for sure. I have plans to look towards retirement at the end of 2018. Until that happens, I am excited about this possible merger. I will work closely with the new CEO. It is a very significant time for us,” he said.

"The capacity for us to be more visible in the marketplace will be there. We will have the latest technology in place; things like using a mobile phone to do banking and make payments will be all standard services. We will have a slight change to the trading name, but a full rebranding process will take place.”

For Mr Weier, the merger, if successful, would be a great legacy. While he remains humble, leaving the Credit Union as a multi-billion-dollar enterprise would be a job well done and testament to his leadership and knowledge of the sector. There is no doubt that the underlying principles of the Credit Union, and its strong customer focus, is a motivator. He believes in what they stand for.

"Customer-owned banking organisations are regulated by the same authority as the major banks and offer the same government guarantee over deposits. I know we offer a great and competitive product. People looking for a housing loan should put us to the top of their list, give us a try,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business credit union ipswich business opinion

