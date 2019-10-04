Proposed child care centre will cater for 100 kids

A NEW child care centre that will cater for close to 100 children and employ 18 people has been proposed at Goodna.

Ipswich City Council is mulling over a development application for a one-storey centre that will be built over two lots on Albert St and Smiths Rd.

A town planning report prepared by Urban Strategies on behalf of Meng Cheng details the existing dwellings and sheds on the 2792sqm site would be demolished if approval is given to accommodate the new building and a car park with 30 spaces.

Six activity rooms and three outdoor play areas, accounting for 771.61sqm of the site, is proposed.

"The proposed child care centre will cater for 96 children and 18 staff members," the application notes.

"The child care centre comprises five separate activity areas with ancillary facilities... and two sleeping areas."

The application also notes the proximity of the site to the Community Kids Goodna Early Education Centre and Goodna State School on Albert St.

The Goodna Kids Early Learning Centre is located on Smiths Rd and Goodna Community Child Care Centre is on nearby Stuart St.

"The carpark has been located in front of the building to allow efficient access from Albert Street," the application notes.

"The car parking area caters for 30 car spaces, 18 being for staff and 12 being for visitors.

"The car parking area also provides for one disability space, and makes adequate provision for occasional delivery vehicles and access for a waste collection vehicle."

Lachlan McIvor