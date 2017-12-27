Proposal to expand New Chum dump is imminent, group claims

EXPANSION PLAN: Jim Dodrill believes BMI Group will lodge an application to develop another dump at New Chum.

AN APPLICATION to expand the New Chum dump site and hold more waste from New South Wales will soon be lodged, an Ipswich anti-waste group believes.

The group, Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments, believes an application by BMI Group to develop another dump next to the existing Cleanaway site is imminent.

Group president Jim Dodrill said representatives from a firm contracted by BMI had confirmed an application would be lodged.

"We've stated our opposition to it because it was far too close to existing residential areas,” he said.

"We asked them where the waste would be coming from and much of the waste would be coming from New South Wales.”

BMI Group could not be contacted for comment.

Ipswich was declared the dump capital of Australia this year after a Four Corners report revealed waste was travelling across the border to the region.

Mr Dodrill said any extension to the controversial New Chum dump would be opposed.

"It would have an unacceptable effect on the air quality and the water quality in the area,” he said.

"If we have another site which appears, on paper at least, to be even bigger, right next door to it that's going to be double the amount of dust in the air coming from the site.”

Mr Dodrill also raised concerns about the regularity of fires at the site and increase in heavy vehicles in the area.

"The council by approving these sites - has effectively turned Ipswich into the dump capital of Australia,” Mr Dodrill said.

"We want fewer dumps, we want to get rid of them.”

He said they did not employ "any serious number of people” and provided a minimal benefit to the community.

The site was once home to an open cut mine which Mr Dodrill believes could be turned into a recreational area.

He said the group was waiting for an application to be lodged.

"We've mobilised a lot of people who are opposed to this,” he warned.

Ipswich City Council officers are also considering an application to extend a landfill site at Swanbank.

The site would facilitate general solid waste.