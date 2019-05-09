Property theft called 'low act' by judge

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

A TOOWOOMBA man became a bad house guest when he stole jewellery from the Ipswich home owner.

The theft was called "a low act” by an Ipswich magistrate when the offender Nathan Douglas went before the court.

However, there was no mention as to whether his crime ended his friendship with the victim.

Nathan James Douglas, 34, from Drayton in Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to stealing at East Ipswich in August last year; committing fraud; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils; and possession of a knife in public.

Prosecutor, Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Douglas stole rings, necklace and a pressure cleaner, then dishonestly obtained cash when he pawned the jewellery at Pennywise in Ipswich.

Douglas was found with a drug (not disclosed by the court), a glass pipe used to smoke drugs and a knife at Goodna in November.

And found with a pipe and drug related items at Yeerongpilly in August.

Sgt Elmore said Douglas had a less than enviable criminal history and possibly drug issues.

Police sought a Probation Order of 18 months, Sgt Elmore saying the fraud was aggravated in the sense that it involved stealing the jewellery from the house owner where he was staying then pawning them off.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Douglas only got a $50 benefit from his crime by pawning two items which police recovered.

"It is common sense that if you are staying somewhere and steal property, it really is a low act,” magistrate Andy Cridland said.

He convicted and sentenced Douglas to serve an 18-month supervised probation order.