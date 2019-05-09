Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Crime

Property theft called 'low act' by judge

9th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man became a bad house guest when he stole jewellery from the Ipswich home owner.

The theft was called "a low act” by an Ipswich magistrate when the offender Nathan Douglas went before the court.

However, there was no mention as to whether his crime ended his friendship with the victim.

Nathan James Douglas, 34, from Drayton in Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to stealing at East Ipswich in August last year; committing fraud; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils; and possession of a knife in public.

Prosecutor, Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Douglas stole rings, necklace and a pressure cleaner, then dishonestly obtained cash when he pawned the jewellery at Pennywise in Ipswich.

Douglas was found with a drug (not disclosed by the court), a glass pipe used to smoke drugs and a knife at Goodna in November.

And found with a pipe and drug related items at Yeerongpilly in August.

Sgt Elmore said Douglas had a less than enviable criminal history and possibly drug issues.

Police sought a Probation Order of 18 months, Sgt Elmore saying the fraud was aggravated in the sense that it involved stealing the jewellery from the house owner where he was staying then pawning them off.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Douglas only got a $50 benefit from his crime by pawning two items which police recovered.

"It is common sense that if you are staying somewhere and steal property, it really is a low act,” magistrate Andy Cridland said.

He convicted and sentenced Douglas to serve an 18-month supervised probation order.

court court news ipswich court police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Politics Pre-polling is advised this year as the election coincides with Ipswich Show and a subsequent long weekend.

    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Breaking Leanne has been missing since yesterday.

    • 9th May 2019 11:55 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Wright candidates to speak at event

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Wright candidates to speak at event

    Politics Hear what your Wright candidates have to say

    • 9th May 2019 11:30 AM
    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week