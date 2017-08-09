Property owners called to task to help stop fire ants threat

Somerset residents are urged to remain vigilant after fire ants were found at Lowood.

LANDHOLDERS and home owners have been called to task to help reduce the the threat of fire ants after 10 nests were found at a property in Lowood on Monday.

It was the first time the destructive ants had been found in the Somerset Regional Council area, and followed a positive case at Pine Mountain in April.

A total of 10 nests were found on vacant land in Lowood, outside of the current fire ant biosecurity zone.

Biosecurity Queensland officers destroyed the nests by direct nest injection using insecticide and also bait treated the immediate area.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said managing pest plants and animals in the region was vital.

"Pest management is only effective if everyone does their bit," Cr Lehmann said.

"We need property owners to manage the spraying or removal of pest plants on their own properties and manage pest animals.

"The council does what it can on council owned and managed land but unless we all take pest management seriously and work together to manage infestations, we will never be able to effectively control the spread."

Under the Bisosecurity Act 2014 all Queenslanders have a general biosecurity obligation to manage invasive plants and animals under their control.

Did you identify the fire ant and name the other ant?



The answer is (L) Spiny ant, (R) Fire ant pic.twitter.com/WX0hjGIsb6 — Biosecurity Qld (@BiosecurityQld) May 26, 2017

Cr Lehmann said the council officers were available to assist residents with advice and control measures to manage various pest plants and animals.

"The council has several programs in place to assist landholders fight the spread of invasive plants and animals including a Chemical Subsidy Scheme, wild dog baiting program, traps for hire and much more," he said.

"The council is only too happy to help and we encourage landholders who need assistance or advice on managing pest species to call the council."

For pest management advice phone Somerset Regional Council on 5424 4000.