Property mogul's daughter leads way with clear vision

GROWTH: Springfield Land Corporation managing director Raynuha Sinnathamby stands before the changing landscape of Springfield. David Nielsen

RAYNUHA Sinnathamby took the reins of her father as managing director of Springfield Land Corporation in 2012 to carry his vision into the future.

Ms Sinnathamby is passionate about her role and quietly determined to achieve and deliver on the master plan.

The development of Springfield celebrated 25 years in business in 2017.

A great vantage point to see the physical development of the success is from the top floor of Springfield Tower.

To get to the heart and soul of the vision has to be through the eyes or Raynuha.

She said 25 years has proved a significant milestone.

"I think getting to 25 years has taken every emotion out of us.

"We have achieved a lot in 25 years.

"We have stuck to the vision, and everyone has come along. It is not just one entity that has achieved all this," Ms Sinnathamby said.

Last year was particulary important for Springfield Land Corporation as it was the recipient of the president's award at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

"I think it was a wonderful thought by the chamber.

"We are part of the extended corridor and the award recognised 25 years. Ipswich is an open city and it encourages business and growth."

While Ms Sinnathamby lives and breathes the project, so too does the staff.

"The staff understands the strategic plan, the vision and they buy into it.

"Everyone gets the vision," she said.

It was not always the case.

Ms Sinnathamby said she had some significant battles in the early years. It seems that success convinces the sceptics.

"Evidence speaks loudly. With a 25-year track record, people do now believe," she said.

One of the hallmarks of the development is the intricate detail. Walkways, roads, location of parks and shops, everything has been thought of to achieve a quality lifestyle.

It is this "being a step ahead" that gives the place the edge.

"I do carry the weight of the vision of Maha. We have come so far and we have much to still do. Bob's (Sharpless) dedication is significant."

MsSinnathamby is very much the face of Springfield, but for her it is a family business. Carrying the vision over many years has been exhausting yet energising.

"I never tire of the vision or all that goes with this role.

"I want to do more and get it done quicker but it takes time. There is always a desire to keep going.

"Timing is everything and you have to have the right resources and the right things in place and keep true to the principles," she said.

The 25 years has seen some astounding growth and outcomes.

"We are really at a time of settling things down, we have good delivery of jobs - one job for every three residents.

"Currently we have more than 19,000 direct or indirect jobs in the community that take in education, construction, retail, health and so on."

Springfield is a place for a large number of home-based enterprises.

According to Ms Sinnathamby, multi-skilling is vitally important going forward.

"There is a move towards providing some incubator space in the community. It is about shared and co-working places," she said.

The future industry growth is in technology with a focus on health and IT.

Significant population growth has occurred and is currently 37,000 with predictions of 150,000 by 2025.

Spring Mountain housing has just been released with 4000 homes going up. There have been 20,000 apartments approved and these will start around the railway station.

"Lions are awaiting funding to secure their headquarters in Springfield. The women have done so well that it adds pressure on government to support this," she said.

The next decade or two will continue with consistent growth and delivery in a place where you live, learn, work and play.

"We have great opportunities - the future is bright and we are looking forward," she said.

If anyone is going to deliver, then the impressive Ms Sinnathamby will.