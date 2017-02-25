PROPERTY: Marburg tops state for sales growth

THREE Ipswich suburbs have topped the state's list for price growth, according to new CoreLogic RP Data.

Marburg was the listed the fastest growing suburb in Queensland with an average sales growth of 29.10% year on year.

The town's number one rating was closely followed by Woodend, which came in third and Walloon at number four in the state.

The ranking applies to suburbs where homes are selling for less than $550,000 and while it sounds as though Marburg is booming, a local real estate agent said that rating could be based on the sale of a single home.

Owner of Homes by Budget Real Estate, Gwen Barton has sold property in the area for more than 20-years and said established homes in Marburg were always in high demand.

"There's definitely been a noticeable increase in the number of people looking to buy in Marburg but there aren't a lot of homes on the market," Ms Barton said.

"There's interest in Walloon too but the future for the markets will really rely on the investment in infrastructure and planning.

"At the moment there is the little town of Marburg and the little town on Walloon; I think we need transport out to Marburg and for new houses to fill the gaps between the areas."

First National Real Estate Action Realty Principal Glenn Ball said Marburg in general is an undervalued market.

He said it would be the right place for investors to start considering, although agents can't offer any guarantee on long term growth.

"Now that they've started opening that land with new estates (in the area), you will see a higher quality of home going out there, and newer homes, which will attract more families and see the area growing."

According to the CoreLogic data, Forcett in Tasmania was the fastest growing Australian suburb.