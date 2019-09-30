Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Police charge two teenagers with attempted robbery

    premium_icon Police charge two teenagers with attempted robbery

    Crime The 25-year-old victim was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

    ANOTHER WINNER: Young couple celebrates $2 million prize

    premium_icon ANOTHER WINNER: Young couple celebrates $2 million prize

    News Ipswich is home to another new multi-millionaire.

    Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    premium_icon Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    Crime The 27-year-old was slammed by the Magistrate.