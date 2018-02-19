Property expected to recover from floods, financial crisis

Warren Ramsey said, luckily, sales started to increase after 2012 and the industry hasn't looked back since.

Kevin Farmer

THE Ipswich property market is yet to have its hey day, but it's coming, Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey says.

He is preparing for property prices to finally correct themselves after the impacts of the GFC and 2011 floods.

Mr Ramsey compared business in the 90s, when he started, to the devastating impact of 2010's GFC and 2011's floods.

"The mid 90s were probably equally as hard as the 2011 floods and the GFC,” he said.

"Everyone blames the floods on the downturn but I do recall a downturn in August 2010.

"There was an absolute noticeable drop-off in investors and the take-up rate of property.

"Then the flood came and it just stopped us in our tracks.

When you're geared for property sales and the tap turns off, you have to restructure your whole business real quick. You have 30 staff and you have to keep feeding them when the sales weren't coming.”

Mr Ramsey said, luckily, sales started to increase after 2012 and the industry hasn't looked back since.

"Every year has been better than the last. It's not back to what it was but it's happening as we speak.

"Ipswich has not had its correction, the market has been going sideways for nearly 10 years, yet all the Brisbane suburbs have increased.

"Our correction is due and it's happening.

The curve is going to steepen within the next two years.

"If it happened again, I would be a lot more organised.”